Announcing Segmentation Learn More
See where you stand

Compare your metrics to similar companies.

Knowing how you stack up to other companies similar to you helps you set high level goals and know where you need to improve.

Benchmarks shows you exactly where you fall in relation to other companies.

Stats in plain english

Graphs are nice, explanations are better.

Quickly understand exactly how you’re performing. Are you outranking other companies in your cohort? Could you stand to improve?

Our explanations spell it out so it’s clear what the data means.

Pricing insights

Pricing is hard, we make it easier.

SaaS pricing is one of the most difficult parts of running a company. It’s difficult to know what does and doesn’t work in the industry.

With our Pricing Insights you can see pricing trends, average numbers of plans, what price points others use and more!

Keep exploring features.

See all the ways we can help your company grow.

Slack Tools

The best chat tool just got better.

Learn More

Control Center

One single view to rule them all.

Learn More

Smart Dashboards

Deep dive into your metrics.

Learn More

Recover

Stop losing money to failing charges.

Learn More