Announcing Segmentation Learn More
Personalized charts

Compare your customer segments in dashboards.

Choose between any of your custom segments, on any dashboard, and get instant historical comparisons.

We do the heavy lifting for you and make it possible.

Organize your customers

Segment customers by all the things!

Want to see only your B2C customers? How about only customers that signed up in the past quarter?

That's no problem at all! With Baremetrics new segmentation, you can create and save groupings of all your customers in seconds.

Understand your growth

Track growth through your segments.

Baremetrics allows you to perform simple health checks to see how different groups of customers are growing.

Quickly see things like new, expansion or even churn for any customer segment.

Keep exploring features.

See all the ways we can help your company grow.

Slack Tools

The best chat tool just got better.

Learn More

Control Center

One single view to rule them all.

Learn More

Smart Dashboards

Deep dive into your metrics.

Learn More

Recover

Stop losing money to failing charges.

Learn More